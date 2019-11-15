Get Paid $1,000 To Watch 24 Hallmark Christmas Movies In 12 days

(KEZK) - If you're waaay to into Christmas, there's a tech company that wants to pay you for your holiday spirit!

The Hallmark Channel and CenturyLinkQuote.com are looking for a person who will watch 24 movies during Hallmark's "12 Days of Christmas" marathon. All you have to do for a chance to earn the $1,000 paycheck is fill out the application online.

The page says for a better shot at winning, applicants should create a short video showcasing holiday spirit, like building a snowman or singing a Christmas carol.

There are just three rules:

Rule #1: You don't like Christmas—you love it.

Rule #2: You must be over 18-years-old and be a US resident.

Rule #3: You know how to work the Gram, Twitter, or Facebook. We want someone who's willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.

The person picked will also receive a Hallmark Movie-watching Kit.

