British Couple Offers $40,000 Salary to Watch Their Golden Retrievers

(KEZK) - A couple in London, England, is seeking someone to watch their golden retrievers--and they're willing to pay about $40,000 for the full-time dog-sitting gig.

The couple wants someone to move into their home and watch Milo and Oscar full-time, as they are corporate executives who frequently travel internationally for work. The couple expects that the pet sitter will also be willing to do some cleaning, laundry and cooking.

The job was posted on Silver Swan Search.

The work week is a standard Monday through Friday, and it's unknown at this time what the interview will entail.

