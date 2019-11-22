Missouri News Anchor's Sick Note Goes Viral When He Accidentally Emailed The Entire Company

When the email meant for his bosses went out to nearly 200 TV stations, his fellow employees couldn't help themselves.

November 22, 2019
RADIO.COM Staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KEZK) - The latest reminder to double-check your emails before hitting send comes to us courtesy of Nick Vasos of Kansas City's FOX4, who sent a note calling in sick to work on Friday to an entire network of TV stations. 

His email was meant to be seen by just a few managers, but instead went to the inboxes of employees at nearly 200 stations across the U.S. owned by Nexstar Media Group. The email thread was getting so many replies that the company had to shut it down. 

Possibly the best part is that the note never even made it to his bosses at FOX4, according to the news station.

But the other stations and all of Twitter have been fun since the email was sent on Thursday, as "#NickStrong" and "#PrayersForNick" are trending Friday morning:

