Near Record-Breaking Warm Temperatures Expected On Christmas Day In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - You might want to pull out the cooler, BBQ grill and lawn chairs on Christmas Day if you're in the St. Louis area because near record-high temperatures are being predicted this holiday.

The snow from last week's winter storm is just about melted away and it won't be around much longer as temperatures are expected to reach 64 and 65 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, respectively. The National Weather Service of St. Louis says it will be close to reaching the record of 71 degrees on Christmas Day in St. Louis, set in 1889.

Unseasonably warm weather is forecast this week with high temperatures in the 60s! --and-- are thinking about grilling out on Christmas - how about you? #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/Jbp5rsfbvq — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 23, 2019

--Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s on Christmas Day will come close to breaking high temperature records at our three climatology locations. -- pic.twitter.com/uS9mFfPosU — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 23, 2019

It will stay sunny and warm the rest of the week, with highs of 64 and 55 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

