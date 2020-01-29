St. Louis Picked To Host Worldwide Pokémon Go Event This Year

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - St. Louis has been chosen as the host city of the first Pokémon Go Safari Zone in the U.S. this year.

The three-day event is expected to bring tens of thousands of users obsessed with catching imaginative creatures by taking photos of them on their smartphones. Last year, when Chicago hosted the event, there were more than 64,000 Pokémon trainers who brought an estimated $120 million to the city with hotel, food and entertainment purchases throughout the weekend.

The St. Louis event will be located at Tower Grove Park from March 27 to 29.

"Trainers can look forward to encountering Mankey, Unown S, Teddiursa, Snivy, and Ferroseed throughout the park. Trainers from the northern hemisphere can sing for joy: Chatot, which usually appears only in the southern hemisphere," states the event post at PokémonGoLive.com

"Over the last seven years, live, real-world events have been central to Niantic's goal in leveraging technology to create interactive experiences that foster exploration and discovery, active and healthy lifestyles and lasting friendships," said Michael Steranka, Senior Manager, Live Events at Niantic in a press release. "Niantic's large-scale real-world events have had a true and clear positive economic impact on tourism, bringing people from around the world together for a weekend of adventure. We were incredibly impressed by the number and quality of entries in the #NianticLive2020 program and, as a result, are excited to announce the addition of Liverpool, Philadelphia, and St. Louis to our live events schedule in 2020."

Tower Grove Park has a post about the event on its website saying, "We're excited to announce that Tower Grove Park will be a Pokémon GO Safari Zone March 27–29! St. Louis was chosen among cities across the globe, and we can't wait to see players come together to play games, explore the park, and share experiences."

Other host sites of Pokémon Go Safari Zones in 2020 include Liverpool, Philadephia and Taichung, Taiwan.

