Lawn Seat Season Passes Are Back For $199 At Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) – Live Nation Entertainment has announced the return of the Lawn Pass program that will give customers a ticket to almost every concert – including sold out shows – at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis.

The ticket costs $199 and acts as a season pass that will get you into the venue, including the already announced shows from Maroon 5, Ozzy Osbourne, Journey with Pretenders, Alanis Morissette and more.

The passes go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9am CT and be available through Tuesday, Dec, 31. But there is a limited number available, so may not want to wait.

To purchase your pass and learn more,

