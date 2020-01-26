St. Louis Community Reacts To Tragic News Of Kobe, His Daughter's Deaths
Listen to our Mike Claiborne talking about Bryant's sure Hall of Fame career on the court and his successes off the court as an award-winning director, philanthropist and world icon.
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The St. Louis community and the world is reacting to the tragic death of one of the biggest names in sports, Kobe Bryant.
St. Louis natives and current NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Brad Beal tweeted after the news that Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in southern California, Sunday morning.
Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true... I’m sick to my stomach right now— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020
God, we ALL need you!— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and California native Jack Flaherty is well-known as a Kobe and Lakers fans has shared multiple posts on Twitter about Bryant.
Mayor Lyda Krewson shared a story about Bryant, saying he "was a basketball legend who defined the sport with his athleticism and sportsmanship."
.@kobebryant was a basketball legend who defined the sport with his athleticism and sportsmanship.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) January 26, 2020
Very sad to learn of his sudden death today, along with the others in this crash. A tragic reminder to make every day count.https://t.co/slO95wG65J
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stated, "The heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter touches many of us. A reminder that we should live every day to the fullest."
The heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter touches many of us. A reminder that we should live every day to the fullest. @FirstLadyTeresa and I pray for all of the victims’ families and friends, as we hold our loved ones a little tighter. https://t.co/wxWr8tdyoh— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 26, 2020
Former Mizzou Women's basektball star Sophie Cunningham retweeted a photo of her and Bryant together:
RIP Mamba.— Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) January 26, 2020
“I love the feistiness you play with. That’s going to take you far.”
Prayers and hugs. https://t.co/VicFY0Uq11
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also on board, Gianna Bryant. Five people have been reported dead including Bryant and his daughter.
They were on their way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
