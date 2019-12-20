WATCH: Blues Players Spread Some Joy On Annual Holiday Hospital Visits

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo (KEZK) - A trio of St. Louis Blues players showed up to Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital on Thursday as part of the team's annual Holiday Hospital Visits.

Defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Vince Dunn were back at Ranken Jordan for their second year in a row and got to see some familiar faces. This year they were joined by forward Sammy Blais.

You can watch parts of their visit in the video at the top of the page.

Check out the highlights from some of the other hospitals that Blues players visited today:

You see all these happy faces? This is why we love our Holiday Hospital Visits. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/WYORK3F3Gg — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 19, 2019

Gotta check the beard to make sure it’s real. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/OUUnwRUK6b — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 19, 2019

The faces you make when @binnnasty brings you a present ---- #stlblues pic.twitter.com/smnjtqvzkb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 19, 2019

