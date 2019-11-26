St Louis Native Will Appear On ABC's "The Great American Baking Show"

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - St Louis Native, Sarita Gelner, will appear on the fifth season of ABC's "The Great American Baking Show" which airs in December. This is the American version of "The Great British Bake Off" with judges Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard.

Sarita is the local food blogger behind ritzymom.com. She also appears regularly on Show Me St Louis with their "recipe of the day" segments.

A little bit about Sarita:

I am Sarita Gelner, the creator of Ritzy Mom, a recipe blog featuring hundreds of unique and self developed recipes. I am a Sri Lankan- American baker, blogger, and cocktail maker! I currently reside in St. Louis, MO with my husband, sweet baby girls, and our adored rescue dog. I am a regular “TV Chef” on KSDK’s Show Me St. Louis.

This food blog combines my love of food, cocktails, humor, cooking on TV, and writing all into one fun hobby that I can’t get enough of!

So this was what I did over the Summer -@thegreatamericanbakingshow holiday edition. It airs over 4 weeks on @abcnetwork, starting December 12th at 8pm CST. Swipe for a solo pic where you can really see my enthusiasm, ha! . . . . . #gbbo #americanbakingshow #greatbritishbakingshow #tvshows #gabs #baking #britishbakingshow #bakers #foodshow #holidayseason #bloggerlife #stlouis #bakersgonnabake #bakingcompetition #baking #abc #abcshow #holidayshow A post shared by Sarita Gelner (@ritzymomblog) on Nov 25, 2019 at 3:56pm PST

The two-hour premiere of the show airs December 12, 2019 at 8pm CST on ABC 30.

