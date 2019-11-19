Today Is The Last Day To Buy Unicorn Puppy T-Shirts, Pillows, Socks

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - You have until 10 p.m. CT Tuesday night to buy a t-shirt or other items designed to support the puppy with a tail growing out of his head and other rescues with special needs.

(Mac's Mission)

Mac's Mission, a Missouri state licensed special needs dog rescue company is selling several items including a cell phone case, socks and a tote bag. Each has a drawing of Narwhal the puppy and most also have the words, "We Believe in Unicorns."

Related: Narwhal the famous unicorn puppy won't be going up for adoption anytime soon

More than 220 items have already been sold, which is over the company's goal, so that's why they're stopping the sales. This campaign is the only place to get authorized merchandise for the rescue group.

The sale of this merchandise goes towards saving not only Narwhal and the dog he was found with but the other special needs rescues and their medical care.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved