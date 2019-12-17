WATCH: Waterloo cop squares off with 6-year-old in snowball fight

WATERLOO, Ill. (KEZK) - An officer with the Waterloo Police Department made a snow day even better for one young resident on Monday.

A video posted to Facebook shows Officer Shaun Weigand battling it out in the snow with 6-year-old Aiden Steibel. The video was taken by Aiden's aunt, Nichole Dannielle Murphy, who says it was "a huge highlight of (Aiden's) day."

Before leaving, the officer even ran the sirens on his vehicle for Aiden.

"I love our small town," she posted on Facebook with the video." "Waterloo police department for the win!!! He loved this."

