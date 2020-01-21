WATCH: Yadi Crashed Wainwright's Press Conference With Hilarious FaceTime

The Cardinals pitcher ended the call by blowing him a kiss!!!

January 21, 2020
RADIO.COM Staff
Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, Cardinals

(Sam Masterson, KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were supposed to be signing autographs for Cardinals right next to each other on Monday at the annual Winter Warm-Up in downtown St. Louis. But Yadi was sitting there and Waino was nowhere to be found. 

So the catcher FaceTimed his teammate of 14 seasons to find out where he was. Turns out, Wainwright was still talking to the media...

Don't worry, they eventually were together signing for tons of Cardinals fans:

