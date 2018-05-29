RECIPE: Angel Hair Pasta with Tasty Carrot Pesto
May 29, 2018
This tasty dish could serve four as a main vegetarian dish, or eight as a side dish paired with grilled shrimp, chicken or fish.
Here's the video recipe from The Food Channel:
PREPARATION:
- In a large pot prepare pasta according to directions, in the last minute of cooking add in the shaved carrots and then drain.
- In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, add carrot tops, garlic, Parmesan, almonds, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper and blend.
- Slowly pour the olive oil in with machine still running until blended to a pesto-like consistency.
- Adjust salt and pepper if needed.
- Toss the hot pasta and carrots with pesto, top with Parmesan cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup carrot fronds, large stems removed
- 2 cloves garlic, rough chopped
- 4 tablespoons Parmesan, grated
- 3 tablespoons almonds, toasted
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- Olive oil, as needed for consistency approx. 1-1/2 cups
- 1 pound angel hair pasta, cooked per package instructions
- 1/2 cup shaved carrots, blanched
- Parmesan cheese, as needed