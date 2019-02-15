REPORT: Payless to file for bankruptcy, close all 2,300 stores

Shoe discount retailer Payless ShoeSource Inc. is planning to close all 2,300 stores after filing for bankruptcy later this month, according to a report by Reuters.

A source close to the situation told Reuters that the stores will be running going-out-of-business sales soon.

This is just another brick-and-mortor store to be hit as more and more retailers continue to shop online for merchandise.

Last year, Toys "R" Us was forced to liquidate all of their stores after nearly 60 years.

This wouldn't be the first time Payless has filed for bankruptcy. In April 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy.

It was also reported that Payless had been trying to find a buyer, but no deal could be made. However, Reuters reports a last-minute deal could be made after the company files for bankruptcy.