Rescue Hound Sniffs Out Woman's Skin Cancer Saving Her Life

When Lauren Gauthier saved a hound's life two years ago by rescuing her from an animal shelter, she never imagined Victoria the hound would return the favor.

When Victoria persistently sniffed at a certain part of Lauren's nose, that Lauren originally thought was just a pimple or clogged pore, she finally decided to go get it checked out.

Lauren was shocked when a biopsy came back to reveal that she had basal cell carcinoma, a skin cancer that accounts for about 32 percent of all cancers globally, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Gauthier told PEOPLE, “I’m so grateful to Victoria — as you can imagine, she’s received lot of treats and hugs.” Lauren says she was left with only minor scarring after the cancer was removed, but is relieved that it wasn’t worse.

Lauren also has some words of advice on watching your own dogs for similar behavior, "Victoria saved my life and my face,” she says, “and she’s earned a lifetime of love and praise. I’d like to tell everyone to pay close attention if your own dog starts to act in a similar way. Your dog might know something that you don’t, so don’t brush their unusual behavior aside. Go get it checked out. I’m sure glad that I did.”

