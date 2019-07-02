9 Area Restaurants Giving 100% of Tonight's Profits to Fallen Officer Langsdorf's Family

(KEZK) - Think about taking the family out for dinner Tuesday night to support the family of slain North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf. Tonight will be a popular dine-out event as local restaurants will donate all of their profits to the family.

All nine are locations of Syberg's, Helen Fitzgerald’s Irish Grill & Pub and Twisted Tree Steakhouse will donate 100% of their profits to the two children and fiance Langsdorf leaves behind.

The locations are all open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"We ask for your patience & kindness today. We truly appreciate your patronage & our staff will be working diligently to serve as many guests efficiently...remember we're all here for a great cause to honor Officer Langsdorf & show support to our community," said Syberg's on their Facebook event page.

The 40-year-old officer was fatally shot June 23 while answering a bad check call at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and three other felonies.

