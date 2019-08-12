River City Rascals Announce They'll Cease Operations After This Season

O'FALLON, Mo. (KEZK) - Semi professional baseball in O'Fallon, Mo. is going away at the end of the season, after the River City Rascals announced they are ceasing operations at Car Shield Field.

General Manager David Schmoll told our partner station, KMOX he's disappointed the city and team couldn't come to terms on a new lease agreement.

PS&J Baseball notifies City of O’Fallon that the River City Rascals will cease operations at the end of the year; O’Fallon to seek new team for 2020 season.https://t.co/O7YjhgXlrC — River City Rascals (@rcrascals) August 12, 2019

"Our staff here had really high hopes for what we could do and obviously great plans for 2020 and beyond," Schmoll told KMOX.

Schmoll wouldn't talk about why the two sides couldn't agree. This season's home schedule wraps up August 29, but the Rascals are sitting in a playoff position, if that holds they'll be playing into September.

According to a release posted on the Rascals website, the team and city considered "several options for the 2020 season and beyond," before determining this year would be the team's last.

"The City will now begin discussions with other potential tenants for the 2020 season," the release states.

"Although we are disappointed to hear the Rascals are ceasing operations at the end of the year, we are grateful for 21 years of Rascals baseball, and we wish the players, coaches and front office personnel the best," said Mayor Bill Hennessy. "The team has entertained thousands of O'Fallon residents over the years and will always be a part of our City's rich history. Our staff is already in contact with potential new tenants, and we will begin discussions with them to ensure that our beautiful stadium offers great entertainment for our residents in future years."

As for what's next for the players and front office staff. Do they have a future in the Frontier League?

Schmoll says that's the "million dollar question."

