Mick Jagger is 'feeling great' after heart surgery

(KEZK) — Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has confirmed that bandmate Mick Jagger is on the mend after undergoing heart surgery earlier this month.

“[My wife] Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith [Richards] and [his wife] Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar,” Wood told Hello! magazine.

"That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he’s doing well." Wood went on to say that “[Jagger] was amused and impressed” with their performance, adding, “I spoke to him yesterday and he’s feeling great."

The Stones recently postponed their 17-date North American No Filter Tour until July so that Jagger had time to recover.

