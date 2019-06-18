Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Hologram Tour is Coming to St. Louis

(KEZK) - Although Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison have been dead for nearly 60 and 30 years respectively, you'll be able to see them perform live in concert this Oct. 23 in St. Louis. It's all thanks to a cutting-edge, multi-media holographic performance and remastered audio that will transport audiences back in time for an evening of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s greatest hits onstage.

BASE Hologram, the leading content developer, producer and distributor of concerts, theatricals and spectacles that combine holographic cinema and mixed reality with live entertainment, announced North American tour dates for Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour. They'll be in St. Louis at the Stifel Theatre on Oct. 23.

Video of Buddy Holly - Peggy Sue Live

Tickets for the show will go on sale June 21 and can be purchased, here.

Pulling from their combined 16 platinum records, 19 gold records, nearly two dozen Top 40 hits and 10 combined GRAMMY awards, this transcendent musical event will give audiences a once in a lifetime musical experience.

With nearly 3 million followers on Facebook and almost 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify between them, audiences are still enamored with the men who brought “geek chic” and horn-rimmed glasses into the mainstream. This tour will allow fans old and new to get the chance to experience these pioneering figures in a spectacular and thrilling new way.

