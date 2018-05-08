The Royal Wedding To Show in Theaters

Thanks to Fathom Events and BritBox you can now watch the couple's happily-ever-after play out in theaters.

"Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding," will be a commercial-free presentation of the royal wedding that will screen in nearly 200 theaters across the U.S. on May 19.

The Royal Wedding will be shown at two theaters in the St. Louis area, Marcus Wehrenberg Ronnies Cinema off Lindbergh and Marcus Wehrenberg Cinema in Des Peres.

For a full list of theater locations CLICK HERE.