Sailor from famous World War II kiss photo passes away
World War II veteran George Mendonsa died on Sunday at the age of 95.
February 19, 2019
World War II veteran George Mendonsa died on Sunday at the age of 95. You'd know him from one of the most famous photos ever taken.
Mendonsa is the sailor seen kissing the woman in Times Square to celebrate the end of World War II.
The woman in the photo, Greta Friedman, died in 2016.