KEZK, family of stations, to air 60 seconds of silence to recognize racial injustices

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - At 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday, a full minute of silence will be broadcasted on KMOX, KFTK, KYKY, KNOU and KEZK radio stations in St. Louis.

It's part of a movement of all Entercom stations, as the country and the world will celebrate the life and tragic death of George Floyd at a funeral service in his hometown of Houston. The 60 seconds of silence will begin just before his funeral, scheduled for 11 p.m. CT.

In St. Louis, today is also the public visitation for Capt. David Dorn , the retired St. Louis police officer who was murdered by a looter last week outside a north St. Louis pawnshop.

