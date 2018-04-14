Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett Plan Heist in Ocean’s 8 Trailer

Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett get to work planning an epic heist in the new trailer for Ocean’s 8. In the sneak peek, Bullock's character Debbie Ocean recruits some of the best and brightest hackers--including Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna--to help her pull off a heist at the annual Met Gala. Later in the clip, Blanchett’s Lou asks, “Why do you need to do this?" Ocean then responds, "'Cuz it's what I'm good at.” The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter. Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8.

Video of OCEAN&#039;S 8 - Official Main Trailer