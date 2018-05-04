Sandra Bullock’s Stalker Kills Himself in Standoff With Police

Sandra Bullock’s stalker committed suicide in his home on Wednesday after he was confronted by officers for failing to show up for a court hearing.

Joshua James Corbett was 43. The Los Angeles resident, who spent almost three years in jail after he was arrested in 2014 for breaking into Bullock’s home while she was there, had been on supervised probation that required regular check-ins with the court. When police arrived at Corbett’s house on Wednesday to serve him with an arrest warrant, he barricaded himself and committed suicide.

“It’s really sad. He has been having some mental health issues and hadn’t been doing really well, according to his dad, and he didn’t want to come to court,” Corbett’s attorney Steve Sitkoff said. “I just think it is emblematic of the fact that our system is not really designed to really help people with some serious mental health issues that overlap with criminal cases.”