Schlafly's Lunar Lager to hit store shelves this week

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Schlafly Beer has announced "Lunar Lager" — an exclusive sampler including four new brews.

“Apollo 11 is one of the most exciting feats for humankind, in our nation and beyond, and its impact clearly lives on to 2019,” Founding Brewer Stephen Hale said in a news release. “We thought that the 50th anniversary of such a cultural phenomenon deserved a special beer to celebrate so we are releasing four.”

The bottle design and packaging showcases themes from the '60s evoking nostalgia for those who remember the moment Neil Armstrong took his first step.

Included in the sampler are the following brews:

Lift-Off Lager (5.5%, 20 IBUs): This unfiltered German lager calls back to the moments during one of the most exciting accomplishments in America. The light golden, hazy beer is an ode to the haze that filled the air that day.

(5.5%, 20 IBUs): This unfiltered German lager calls back to the moments during one of the most exciting accomplishments in America. The light golden, hazy beer is an ode to the haze that filled the air that day. Apollo’s Orbit Black Lager (5.0%, 25 IBUs): Although it’s as dark as the view outside Apollo’s window, this lager is smooth, crisp and drinkable.

(5.0%, 25 IBUs): Although it’s as dark as the view outside Apollo’s window, this lager is smooth, crisp and drinkable. Moon Walk Dunkel (4.5%, 20 IBUs): This dark, malty German lager pays tribute to the two brave men who strolled across the moon 50 years ago. The dark brown lager is balanced in both malty sweetness and hops.

(4.5%, 20 IBUs): This dark, malty German lager pays tribute to the two brave men who strolled across the moon 50 years ago. The dark brown lager is balanced in both malty sweetness and hops. The Eagle Has Landed American Lager (5.0%, 25 IBUs): Light, golden and refreshing, this true American lager pays homage to the famous phrase that has been cemented as one of the most memorable sayings in our history.

The Lunar Lager variety pack, which includes 12 bottles, will be available for $13.99 across the St. Louis-metro area. Click here to find a distributor near you.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.