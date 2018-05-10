School Bus Driver Charged For Looking Up "Yo Mama" Jokes While Driving

A school bus driver from Minnesota is facing charges for using her cell phone while behind the wheel to search for "yo mama" jokes.

It was reported by those on the bus that she was driving erratically, swerving, and even handing her phone to students so they could read the jokes over the bus' intercom!

The driver faces charges of child endangerment, reckless and careless driving, and a number of traffic offenses tied to the event and is scheduled to appear in court June 6.