How much do we shrink as we age? 

(KEZK) —Getting older comes with its issues like hair loss, weight gain and creaking bones.

Now, science has confirmed that we do start to shrink as we age.

The chief of the National Osteoporosis Foundation told Considerable that we lose around a half-inch every ten years after the age of 40. Shrinking speeds up once you're over 70 and by the time it's all over you may lose up to three inches from the height you were in your 30s.

So why do we shrink? Our bones, joints and muscles change over time.

Wanna try to keep some of your height, experts say avoid traditional situps to keep your core strong. Try planks, crunches and side bridges. Oh, and stop slouching!

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.