Blues fans can now purchase original seats from Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Get your hands ... er, butt ... on a unique piece of history.

The St. Louis Blues announced Monday that fans can purchase their own pair of original arena seats from Enterprise Center.

Sales start Friday, June 12, for a limited supply of the chairs. All seats come "as is" and with "feet" brackets. A pair is going for $750, and no, you cannot purchase just one.

Specific seat requests are unable to be fulfilled, and the NHL says orders will be ready for pick up from the stadium later this month.

Click here to purchase your pair before they're sold out using the code PUBSEAT.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.