Selma Blair Draws Raves for Attending Oscars Party After MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair made fans swoon on Sunday night when she made her first public appearance since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis with help from a cane.

"Hell yes to Selma Blair for this representation and showing no shame in the cane!" one fan raved on Twitter, while another tweeted, "My favorite Oscars appearance is Selma Blair. What a stunning, powerful woman. Love her dress and makeup, the cane, the message."

Meanwhile, Blair wrote on Instagram that her cane was customized with a monogram and a pink diamond, adding, "This is love."

People magazine reports Blair revealed in October 2018 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system.