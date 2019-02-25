Selma Blair Draws Raves for Attending Oscars Party After MS Diagnosis
This actress is feeling the love after attending the Oscars afterparties with a cane.
Selma Blair made fans swoon on Sunday night when she made her first public appearance since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis with help from a cane.
When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by @markseliger to be front and center. @vanityfair @frankieboyd @mrchrismcmillan @elizabethstewart1 @ralphandrusso @thetexastroya @tombachik @lyon_hearted @kristasmith @radhikajones Thank you. -- #markseliger #glory
"Hell yes to Selma Blair for this representation and showing no shame in the cane!" one fan raved on Twitter, while another tweeted, "My favorite Oscars appearance is Selma Blair. What a stunning, powerful woman. Love her dress and makeup, the cane, the message."
Meanwhile, Blair wrote on Instagram that her cane was customized with a monogram and a pink diamond, adding, "This is love."
This is love --. @tombachik customizing my cane with my monogram and a real pink #diamond. How did I get so lucky? I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So... @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic #love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels. -- #oscars2019
People magazine reports Blair revealed in October 2018 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system.