Send a Valentine to kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Spread the love this Valentine's Day to some kids who really need it!
February 13, 2019
St. Louis Children's Hospital has free e-card Valentines you can send to the little patients at their hospital. And it's so easy!
Their website offers three different cards designed by a "patient artist" to choose from. Fill out the form, and click send.
For patients' safety, the children's hospital can only accept these digital messages - no physical or handmade cards or Valentines.