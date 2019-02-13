Send a Valentine to kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Spread the love this Valentine's Day to some kids who really need it!

St. Louis Children's Hospital has free e-card Valentines you can send to the little patients at their hospital. And it's so easy!

Their website offers three different cards designed by a "patient artist" to choose from. Fill out the form, and click send.

For patients' safety, the children's hospital can only accept these digital messages - no physical or handmade cards or Valentines.

Click here to choose your Valentine!