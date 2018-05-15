This Shop Created Ketchup Ice Cream For Ed Sheeran
If you didn't already know, Ed Sheeran loves ketchup. A LOT. He even has a tattoo of a Heinz bottle on his arm and the company sent him a ketchup gift basket once.
In honor of Ed's tour, an Irish ice cream shop created a Heinz Tomato Ketchup flavored desert just in case the "Shape of You" singer happens to pop in for a treat.
It is possible, as the singer is doing 9 shows in the area, but it appears Ed hasn't tried the ice cream just yet.
Those who have tried the unique flavor describe it as tasting somewhat like a frozen Bloody Mary.
Would you try this?
