credit card in wallet

Should You Give Your Teenager A Credit Card?

Some financial experts say yes!

August 16, 2019

(KEZK) — Credit cards for a teenager? Some financial experts say its a good idea to give them one. 

The New York Times did an extensive article where some financiers feel that teenagers with credit cards can learn important lessons about money. 

With a proper limit set, a credit card could teach teens financial literacy within a "controlled environment." 

17% of adults in a survey said their children between the ages of 8 to 17 already have a credit card. 

Here's what to remember: As a parent, you'll have to co-sign on the card if they are under 18-years-old and you are financially on the hook for what they don't pay. 

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.

Tags: 
teenager
parenting
credit card
Money

Trish's Dishes