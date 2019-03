The Coaster Capital of Missouri is officially opening this weekend!

Six Flags St. Louis will open its gates at 10 a.m. Saturday, helping a few furry friends along the way! National Puppy Day is also on March 23, and Six Flags is teaming up with Stray Rescue to help find homes for puppies and adult dogs.

All guests who wear any superhero attire (no masks allowed) to the park on Saturday or Sunday will receive a special $29.99 ticket. For each of the specially priced tickets purchased at the main gate, Six Flags will donate $1.00 to Stray Rescue of St. Louis! It's a win-win!

We usually don't let 3 ride together, but when they're this cute we make some exceptions...

Head to our Opening Weekend page to see what's going on with all the puppies roaming around Six Flags: https://t.co/rJb41T0NZn pic.twitter.com/Z5l1nxxS3o — Six Flags St. Louis (@SFStLouis) March 5, 2019

