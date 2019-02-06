Six Flags St. Louis Holds Open Casting Call for Performers

Do you have what it takes to be the next big talent at Six Flags? If so, they are hiring!

Six Flags St. Louis is holding its annual Entertainment Auditions for costumed characters on February 10 and singers and dancers on February 16 & 17. The theme park will be casting performers for live shows and street entertainers for the summer season. Registration takes place from 8:00 am until 9:00 am with auditions beginning at 9:00 am and continuing until all registrants have auditioned. Candidates must complete an online application at www.sixflagsjobs.com before arriving for auditions.

WHO:

Character Actors:

The park is looking for applicants between 4’ 8” and 5’ 9” in height, energetic, outgoing and with a positive personality. Those auditioning for a costumed character must bring a t-shirt and compression shorts and must be 15 years of age or older.

For more information

Singers / Dancers

Prepare two contrasting selections (1 Country and 1 Broadway) no longer than 1 minute per song, with music on CD/iPod cued and ready. No a cappella singing or backup vocals are allowed. A piano is provided but singers must bring their own accompanist. Everyone will be required to do a dance segment. Singers and dancers must be 16 years of age or older. For more information