WATCH: Dog waves 'Boston Strong' flag for marathon runners every year since 2015

BOSTON, Mass. (KEZK) — Since 2015, the Boston Marathon has been attended by a very, very good boy.

Spencer is a golden retriever who has been supporting runners of the annual marathon through rain or shine. He went viral last year when his owner Rich Powers shared a video of him out in the cold, rainy weather still holding his flags that said "Boston Strong."

They were stationed near mile-marker two again this year, hoping to push the runners to continue on their 26.2-mile run.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.