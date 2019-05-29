Ice Cream Shop is Celebrating the 'Eureka Bear' With All-Day Discounts

(KEZK) - Thanks to peaceful and the safe return of a young male bear to wild, after he got stuck inside a school in Eureka, an area ice cream shop is offering discounted prices today!

Spooner's Frozen Custard wants to celebrate the "Eureka Bear" by giving 20% off any order on Wednesday, May 29th that includes a Bear (hot fudge and cookie dough in your choice of vanilla or chocolate).

They are located at 113 E 5th St. in Eureka and are open until 9 p.m.

The bear was stuck inside Most Sacred Heart Parish for about five hours, Tuesday after it ran inside a door that was left open.

Eureka Police and Missouri Conversation employees were quickly on the scene after it happened and eventually had to tranquilize the young male bear and take him back to the wild

