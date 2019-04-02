St. Louis makes list for places to live 'balanced lifestyles'

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — People like to hate on St. Louis, but a recent study proves it’s one of the most "balanced" places to live in the country.

St. Louis ranked No. 6 out of 50 metros in the nation as places to live with most “balanced lifestyles,” as per Magnify Money.

Four other Midwestern locales also topped the charts with Kansas City taking the No. 2 spot.

So what does a “balanced lifestyle” mean?

This study considered factors including average commute times, percentage of income residents spend on housing, hours worked compared to earnings, local income inequality, health condition, whether residents get enough sleep at night, and local prices for consumer goods and services compared to the national average.

St. Louis scored particularly well in the areas of housing cost and prices of consumer goods. On average, St. Louis residents spend 19.5% of their income on housing, with Cincinnati coming in at only .2% lower.

We’ve also got the lowest prices on goods and services at 7.2% lower than the national averages.

Below are the top cities in the nation for living balanced lifestyles.

1. Minneapolis

2. Kansas City, Mo.

3. Salt Lake City

4. Cincinnati

5. Raleigh, N.C.

6. St. Louis

7. Portland, Ore.

8. Denver

9. Hartford, Conn.

10. Virginia Beach, Va. (tied)

10. Columbus, Ohio (tied)

And because we know you were curious, here are the cities with the least balanced lifestyles.

50. Miami

49. New York

48. Riverside, Calif.

47. Los Angeles

46. Tampa, Fla.

45. New Orleans

44. Houston

43. Philadelphia

42. Memphis, Tenn.

41. San Francisco

