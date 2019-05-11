St. Louis rallies around Blues with "Baby Shark" song parody

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The St. Louis Blues have made the Western Conference Final and the entire city is cheering them on to "Beat the Sharks."

Have fun and LET'S GO BLUES!

"Beat the Sharks"

Beat the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Beat the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Beat the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Beat the Sharks.

Drown the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Drown the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Drown the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Drown the Sharks.

Hate the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Hate the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Hate the Sharks,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Hate the Sharks.

Don't wear teal,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Don't wear teal,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Don't wear teal,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Don't wear teal.

Lets go Blues,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Lets go Blues,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

Lets go Blues,

Do, do, do, do, do, do.

LETS GO BLUES!!!