Blues Have the 5th-Best Odds to Win Another Stanley Cup Next Year

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - It's not quite like being last place in the League, then coming back to make the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup, but the St. Louis Blues aren't favorites to repeat as NHL champions next season.

The live odds are out from BookMaker.com and the Blues are tied for fifth in terms of chances to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. St. Louis and the Nashville Predators are at +1400 (14/1), just behind last year's runner up Boston Bruins at +1000 (10/1).

The team with the best odds to win is the Tampa Bay Lightning at +600 (6/1) odds.

As of now, looks like we won't have any miracle bet winners like Scott Berry of Ballwin, who won $100,400 after placing a $400 bet on the Blues to win it all.

With the current odds, if you bet $100 on the Blues to win it all then you would net $1,400 if they pull it off.

Here are the teams with the 10-best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2020:

1. Tampa Bay Lightning +600 (6/1)

2. Vegas Golden Knights +800 (8/1)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs +900 (9/1)

4. Boston Bruins +1000 (10/1)

t-5. St. Louis Blues +1400 (14/1)

t-5. Nashville Predators +1400 (14/1)

7. Dallas Stars +1600 (16/1)

t-8. Calgary Flames +2000 (20/1)

t-8. Carolina Hurricanes +2000 (20/1)

t-8. Florida Panthers +2000 (20/1)

t-8. Washington Capitals +2000 (20/1)

