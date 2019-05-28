Stanley Cup watch party for Game 2 is already sold out – again

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The outcome wasn't what the 14,000 fans at Enterprise Center were looking for on Monday night, but the experience was overwhelmingly successful for the Game 1 Stanley Cup Final watch party. And it's going to be absolutely electric for Game 2 on Wednesday night because it's sold out again.

More than two hours before the puck dropped in Boston, St. Louis Blues fans were lined up around the building at Enterprise Center on Monday. Then when the doors opened it felt like a true home game was about to happen.

Check out some of the photos and videos from Monday night:

The @StLouisBlues are more than 1,000 miles away, but with 14,000 fans @Enterprise_Cntr it really feels like the players are about to take the ice here #STLBlues #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/s9JaVvI3bR — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) May 27, 2019

And the St. Louis fans at home were obviously just as captivated because according to NBC Sports, St. Louis led all markets in viewership with a whopping 29.0 rating. It beat the rating in Boston by nearly four points:

For Game 1 of the #StanleyCupFinal on NBC, St. Louis led all markets with a whopping 29.0 local rating, NBC Sports’ highest NHL rating on record in the market. Boston scored a 25.2 rating.



1 St. Louis 29.0

2 Boston 25.2

3 Providence 18.8

4 Buffalo 8.4

5 Indianapolis 7.3 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) May 28, 2019

If you were lucky enought to secure a ticket for the Game 2 watch party, door open at 5:30 p.m. again and there will be more live music, intermission games, happy-hour priced food and drinks, and full in-game production including opening videos, goal celebrations, etc.

