Lord Stanley Returns! Pat Maroon Brings the Stanley Cup to St. Louis on Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The Stanley Cup is coming back to town and will arrive just after 9 a.m. Friday for a three-day stay, according to the Cup's chaperone.

The keeper of the Cup, Phil Pritchard will chaparone the trophy as it spends Friday through Sunday with one of the St. Louis Blues coaches, a team trainer and forward Pat Maroon. The 33-year-old Oakville native, Maroon will have his day with the Cup on Saturday.

"We'll see how the hockey fever is still alive and well in Missouri," Pritchard says.

Pritchard told our partner station, KMOX, that what impressed him the most about when the Blues returned to St. Louis after the Game 7 win is the relationship between the players and the fans.

"They get the fans are a big part of this team, after supporting them all these years in St. Louis," Pritchard says. "The players love the fans and the fans certainly love the players."

So far this summer, he and Stanley Cup have been all over Canada with Blues players and coaches. Check out some of what it's been up to via Blues Twitter:

Last summer the Pietrangelo family grew by three with the birth of their triplets. This summer they added another new addition - the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/pUITjoQPKl — St. Louis Blues -- (@StLouisBlues) July 18, 2019

Next the sauce, then the cheese, then the meatballs all under the watchful eye of Grandma. Robby Fabbri makes the family recipe in the #StanleyCup @StLouisBlues @nhl @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/WbQ24w68hM — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 16, 2019

This is Kevin.

His favorite player is Jordan Binnington.

And he has no idea they're about to meet.#stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/T4AN0cXY8R — St. Louis Blues -- (@StLouisBlues) July 12, 2019

