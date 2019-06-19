Blues Stanley pup Barclay named best team dog in NHL

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The Stanley pup, aka Barclay, has been hanging out with the St. Louis Blues since November 2018, and recently NHL fans recognized him as the best team dog!

Stanley Pup Champion AND Best Team Dog -- What a week for Barclay! #NHLFanChoice pic.twitter.com/oLkYsNj5fK — St. Louis Blues -- (@StLouisBlues) June 19, 2019

With 40% of the votes, Barclay beat out other NHL dogs including Ranger (New York Rangers), Rookie (Ottawa Senators) and Radar (New York Islanders).

Barclay went viral in December when the Blues posted a video of the pup romping on the ice with the players.

Named after former Blues player Barclay Plager, the golden Lab is a service dog in training with Duo.

