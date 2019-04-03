Cardinals home opener rescheduled to Friday

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2019 home opener will be moved to Friday, April 5.

First pitch was originally set for 3:15 p.m., Thursday against the San Diego Padres, but rain in the forecast was likely going to effect when the pregame festivities could begin and possibly delay first pitch.

The Cardinals and Padres were scheduled to have the day off on Friday so no other games will be impacted. Major League Baseball prepares for situations like this by often scheduling an off day for teams the day after their home opener.

Rain is in the forecast for most of the day Thursday, with a chance for thunderstorms. Accuweather meteorologist Dean DeVore tells us Friday has much better chance for baseball weather with a high of 66-degrees, mostly cloudy and very low chance of rain.

The Cardinals released a full schedule of events for the morning and afternoon at Busch Stadium, leading up to first pitch. The schedule will remain the same, just moved to Friday.

Ticket holders for the original game should use them for admittance to the rescheduled game on Friday.

