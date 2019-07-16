Cardinals Selling $10 Tickets For This Month's Cubs Series

(KEZK) – When the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs later this month, fans will be able to get into the gate for just $10 thanks to a special ticket promotion.

The Cards and McDonald’s are teaming up to bring back Ticketfest, a special discount ticket promotion for fans to experience one of the best rivalries in all of sports.

On sale now, fans can purchase specially priced $10 tickets to watch the Redbirds take on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on July 30-August 1. Tickets are limited to eight per customer and will be available while supplies last.

As of today, the Cards are two games behind Chicago for the NL Central lead.

To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/mcdonalds.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved