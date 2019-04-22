The St. Louis Fire Department to appear on tonight's episode of 'Live Rescue' on A&E

fire fighters stand in front of blazing building

April 22, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The St. Louis Fire Department will be featured on the next episode of "Live Rescue" on A&E, tonight, Monday, April 22. 

The STLFD announced its appearance on the upcoming episode around 2 p.m. Monday across various social media platforms.

Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, the show follows paramedics, EMTs and firefighters from several cities across the nation to get an inside look at their rescue missions. 

"Live Rescue" airs at 8 p.m. CDT on A&E. 

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.  

