The St. Louis Fire Department to appear on tonight's episode of 'Live Rescue' on A&E

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The St. Louis Fire Department will be featured on the next episode of "Live Rescue" on A&E, tonight, Monday, April 22.

The STLFD announced its appearance on the upcoming episode around 2 p.m. Monday across various social media platforms.

We are excited to announce that #YourFireDepartment will be featured tonight on @AETV’s new documentary series #LiveRescue!

Thirty two cameras -- in seven cities--.



Tune in tonight 8:00PM CDT!

Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, the show follows paramedics, EMTs and firefighters from several cities across the nation to get an inside look at their rescue missions.

"Live Rescue" airs at 8 p.m. CDT on A&E.

