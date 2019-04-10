St. Louis holds crown for best beer scene in the nation

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — What’s stronger than a 12% ABV stout?

St. Louis’ game when it comes to our award-winning beer scene!

USA Today’s 10 Best has crowned St. Louis the champion of beer scenes in the nation for the second year in a row — and for that, we need to crack open a cold one ASAP.

In addition to being home of the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch, we have a thriving population of microbreweries including STL-staples such as 4 Hands, Schlafly and Urban Chestnut.

Coming in at No. 2 through 10 on the list are Grand Rapids, Mich., Richmond, Va., Milwaukee, Fort Collins, Colo., Asheville, N.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, and Cleveland.

Incredibly proud to share the news that St. Louis has taken the title of @USAToday @10Best “Best Beer Scene” for the 2nd year in a row! Thank you to our incredible community for supporting #stlbeer and our amazing local breweries! https://t.co/wXnHwZAPLA #stl pic.twitter.com/KlGzeVUHJ1 — STLBEER (@STLBEER) April 5, 2019

