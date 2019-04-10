St. Louis holds crown for best beer scene in the nation

April 10, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — What’s stronger than a 12% ABV stout?

St. Louis’ game when it comes to our award-winning beer scene!

USA Today’s 10 Best has crowned St. Louis the champion of beer scenes in the nation for the second year in a row — and for that, we need to crack open a cold one ASAP.

In addition to being home of the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch, we have a thriving population of microbreweries including STL-staples such as 4 Hands, Schlafly and Urban Chestnut.

Coming in at No. 2 through 10 on the list are Grand Rapids, Mich., Richmond, Va., Milwaukee, Fort Collins, Colo., Asheville, N.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, and Cleveland.

