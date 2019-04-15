woman on phone in front of st. louis arch

St. Louis named No. 1 metro for women entrepreneurs

April 15, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Watch out, boys — St. Louis has a whole lot of boss babe energy, and you better recognize!

A recent study by Seek Capital revealed that our Gateway metropolis is No. 1 in the nation when it comes to female entrepreneurship.

The numbers show more than 45% of startups in the Greater St. Louis region are female-owned, accounting for 2,726 small businesses. The most active industries for these “fem-preneurs” are health care and social assistance fields.

Coming in at a not-so-close-second was Austin, Texas, with roughly 33% of female-owned startups.

Here are the top 10 rated metros for female entrepreneurship, according to Seek Capital.

  1. St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. metro area
  2. Austin-Round Rock, Texas metro area
  3. Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. metro area
  4. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. metro area
  5. San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. metro area
  6. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. metro area
  7. Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. metro area
  8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.Va. metro area
  9. Salt Lake City, Utah metro area
  10. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. metro area

