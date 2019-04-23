St. Louis female entrepreneurs invited to free photo op under the Arch

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — St. Louis was recently named the No. 1 metro in the nation for women entrepreneurs, and in that spirit, St. Louis boss babes are taking matters into their own hands by organizing a photo op.

Provider Pool, a company founded by St. Louisian Janna Westbrook, is calling for all female business owners, founders/co-founders and entrepreneurs to gather under the Gateway Arch for a photo to go down in history.

A drone will fly by to take an image of the group at 3:14 p.m. Saturday, May 18, on the steps of the Arch.

The Riverfront Times recently reported that St. Louis hosts the most women entrepreneurs in the nation! Let's capture this moment in history with a photoshoot on the steps under the Arch! ALL Women founders in STL, register here: https://t.co/4EVsWbErnv @Eventbrite — Arch Grants (@ArchGrants) April 22, 2019

In the event of rain, organizers noted that the location will be updated on the event's Facebook.

Click here to register for the free photo opportunity.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.