St. Louis makes Top 10 for most fast food restaurants

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — While some people might check out property values or walk scores before choosing a place to live, perhaps this measurement could also play a factor.

ApartmentGuide recently took a look at the cities who can tout their high number of fast food franchises per capita, tallying up the number of Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Hardee's, In-N-Out, KFC, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Subway, Taco Bell and Wendy's located there.

St. Louis comes in at No. 4 with one chain restaurant per 1,794 residents. Subway has the most locations of the franchises tallied up with 64.

Orlando took the cake with a restaurant per 1,058 people. Florida appeared three times on the list with Miami and Tampa also making the list.

Residents in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Fort Wayne, Ind. can also take pride in their large number of fast food establishments.

