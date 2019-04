Here are 18 St. Louis-area farmers' markets for you to pick and choose from

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Grab your canvas bags and bring your cash — farmers’ market season is BACK!

A favorite of many around St. Louis, the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market starts up again tomorrow, Saturday, April 13.

However, there are many other markets to choose from as well. Here’s a list of several within the greater St. Louis region.

Soulard Farmers Market

730 Carroll St., St. Louis

Open year round Wednesday — Saturday

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday

7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday

Schlafly Farmers Market

7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood

Open 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, April — October

Kirkwood Farmers Market

150 E. Argonne Dr., Kirkwood

Open daily April 6 – Oct. 1

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays

Washington Farmers Market

317 W. Main St., Washington, Mo.

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, April 6 — October

Tower Grove Farmers Market

4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis

Open 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 13 – Nov. 16

Open for mid-week market 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 23 — October

Midtown Farmers Market

6655 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, April 20 – Nov. 9

Swansea Farmers Market

2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea, Illinois

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, May 2 — Oct. 31

Ferguson Farmers Market

20 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson

Open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 4 – Oct. 26



Arnold Farmers Market

2400 Bradley Beach Road, Arnold

Open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 4 — mid-October

Belleville Old Town Market

S. Charles Street and E. Main Street, Belleville, Illinois

Open 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 4 — Nov. 2

Creve Coeur Farmers Market

934 E. Rue De La Banque, Creve Coeur

Open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 4 — Oct. 5

The Boulevard Farmer’s Market

1 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, May 5 — Nov. 24

Alton Farmers and Artisans Market

501 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Illinois

Open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 11 — Oct. 19

4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 3 — Sept. 25

Land of Goshen Community Market

St. Louis Street and Second Street, Edwardsville, Illinios

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 11 — Oct. 19



Olde Towne Fenton Farmer’s Market

200 Gravois Road, Fenton

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, May 18 — Sept. 28



St. Charles Lions Club Farmers Market

500 North Riverside Drive, St. Charles

7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 18 — October

North City Farmers Market

2700 N. 14th St., St. Louis

Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 — Oct. 18

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved. ​​